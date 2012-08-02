Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales on Thursday, and the insurer raised its 2012 profit forecast for the second time this year as its takeover of Medicare specialist HealthSpring helped boost premiums and fees.

"Earnings (were) ahead of consensus expectations on solid healthcare results, including stable utilization trends in Medicare Advantage, continued strong international revenue growth and better-than-expected group disability and life earnings," Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda said in a research note.

The stable use of medical services by individuals insured under Cigna's Medicare Advantage plans contrasts with higher usage of services, and thus higher expenses, seen with some rival insurers, including Humana Inc (HUM.N).

Gurda said the medical loss ratio for Cigna's Medicare Advantage programs had fallen to 80.4 percent in the second quarter from 88.1 percent a year earlier. The ratio is the amount of revenue from health insurance premiums that is spent on medical services.

Cigna, whose shares rose 3.2 percent, reported second-quarter net income of $380 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $391 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Cigna earned $1.49 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Cigna solidly beat earnings and the release contained no indication of cost trend deviations from expectations or other surprises evident in other managed care organization reports in the second quarter," Jefferies & Co analyst David Windley said in a research note.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $7.46 billion, above Wall Street expectations of $7.24 billion. Revenue growth was largely spurred by the HealthSpring acquisition, which led to a 52 percent rise in premiums and fees in the healthcare segment.

Cigna bought HealthSpring for $3.8 billion earlier this year.

The deal gave Cigna a foothold in the business of selling privately administered Medicare plans for older people, allowing it to attract the wave of baby boomers becoming eligible for the federal health program.

Chief Executive David Cordani said cost controls in its Medicare Advantage business were largely due to the longstanding and predictable ability of HealthSpring to control expenses. "HealthSpring has a history of being very disciplined," he told analysts in a conference call. He said HealthSpring over the past decade has gone after steady but not overly aggressive growth in Medicare membership.

"They've gotten the benefit design in balance with the (insurance) premium," Cordani said.

Cigna raised its 2012 earnings forecast to a range of $5.25 to $5.60 per share, excluding items. In May, the company had increased its outlook to between $5.20 and $5.55 per share, citing strong profit from healthcare, its largest segment.

Earnings rose 19 percent to $332 million in the company's healthcare division and were up 1 percent at $89 million in the disability and life segment.

Earnings rose 14 percent in the international segment, which sells supplemental insurance to individuals overseas, including to employees working abroad.

Cigna shares were up 5.2 percent to $42.33 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore and Rans Pierson in New York; Editing by Viraj Nair, Lisa Von Ahn and Sofina Mirza-Reid)