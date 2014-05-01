Cigna CEO David Cordani is interviewed at the Reuters Health Summit 2014 in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as medical enrollments increased and it managed costs of its commercial and Medicare customers.

The report by Cigna follows big beats by larger competitors WellPoint Inc WLP.N and Aetna Inc (AET.N) for the first quarter. Both said customers used medical services less than they had expected during the winter.

The report is a contrast to the previous quarter, when Cigna missed analysts' earnings estimates, saying costs in its Medicare business were higher than expected.

Cigna reported net income of $528 million, or $1.92 per share, up from $57 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a charge for exiting a business.

The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, excluding investment gains. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.54, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew in the quarter as the company added members and collected more premiums. It also beat expectations, reaching $8.5 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.7 billion.

Cigna ended the quarter with 14.17 million medical customers, up from 14.08 million at the end of 2013.

The company raised its 2014 earnings outlook to a range of $7.05 to $7.35 per share. In February, it said it had expected $6.80 to $7.20.

