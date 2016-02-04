Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its government plans and favorable medical costs in its employer business.

However, the company's 2016 profit forecast of $8.85-$9.25 per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of $9.30 per share.

Cigna said the forecast included impact from the sanctions placed on its Medicare Advantage plans in late January, when the government suspended new enrollments in Medicare Advantage health insurance and prescription drug plans, citing what it called "widespread and systemic failures" that prevented patients from accessing medical services.

Cigna, which is being bought by larger rival Anthem Inc (ANTM.N), manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created by the President Barack Obama's healthcare reform, the Affordable Care Act.

Those exchange-based plans, as well as other health insurance that it has sold to individuals, have had higher customer medical costs than the rest of its business, Cigna said. It did not provide other information about the business.

Other insurers, including Anthem, have said this quarter that they are losing money on those customers and the government needs to make changes to make the marketplace more sustainable.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note that Cigna's fourth quarter was likely helped by a low number of flu cases this year.

Cigna shares gained about 1.1 percent to $134 in morning trading.

Shareholders' net income fell to $426 million, or $1.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $467 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Shareholders' net income included charges of 11 cents per share, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, Cigna earned $1.87 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6.7 percent to $9.53 billion, marginally above analysts' average estimate of $9.52 billion.

