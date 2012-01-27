Cincinnati Fire Department personnel remove a victim from the scene of a partial building collapse during the construction of a new casino in Cincinnati January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cincnnati Enquirer/Liz Dufour

Emergency responders remove plastic to expose the collapsed section of floor at the construction site of the new casino being built in downtown Cincinnati January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cincinnati Enquirer/Gary Landers

CINCINNATI Part of a casino under construction in downtown Cincinnati collapsed on Friday as workers poured concrete, injuring 10 people, none critically, in the second construction accident at an Ohio casino project in the past six weeks.

Workers were pouring concrete on the second story of the planned Horseshoe casino when part of the floor collapsed onto the floor below. The cause was undetermined, fire and casino officials said.

Ten workers were transported to hospitals with injuries ranging from bumps and bruises to possible fractures, Cincinnati Fire Chief Richard Braun said. Earlier reports had put the number of workers transported to hospital at 13.

"When it gave out and the floor went down into a 'V' they basically rode it out," Braun said. "They were working on top and so that helped. It could have been a lot worse."

The Cincinnati casino and another one in downtown Cleveland are being developed as joint projects between Rock Gaming LLC and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

All the workers were accounted for and none of the injuries was life-threatening, said Steve Rosenthal, a Rock Gaming LLC principal who is overseeing the design and construction of the project.

The worksite has been closed and work will not resume until the construction team and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration determine it is safe to continue, he said.

Ohio voters in November 2009 approved up to four casinos in the state in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo. Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team, also owns Rock Gaming.

Developers have planned to open the Cincinnati casino in spring 2013. The plans have called for a 100,000 square foot gaming floor with about 2,000 slot machines, 85 table games and a poker room.

In Cleveland, workers were pouring a section of concrete on December 16 for a Horseshoe casino parking garage when it collapsed. No workers were injured. The investigation into the Cleveland collapse is ongoing, OSHA spokesman Scott Allen said on Friday.

(Reporting by Joe Wessels, Kim Palmer and David Bailey; Editing by Daniel Trotta)