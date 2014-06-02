Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to sell French medical diagnostics firm Sebia to private equity houses Montagu and Astorg for over 1 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.
The two private equity firms beat off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal, the paper said, citing several sources. Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Claire Ruckin at IFR; editing by Steve Slater)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.