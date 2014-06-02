LONDON European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to sell French medical diagnostics firm Sebia to private equity houses Montagu and Astorg for over 1 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.

The two private equity firms beat off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal, the paper said, citing several sources. Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010.

