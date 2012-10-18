'Fasting-mimicking' diet said to reduce risk factors for aging
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
MUMBAI Indian drugmaker Cipla has received a tentative U.S. FDA approval for its HIV treatment tablets, which have a combination of lamivudine, nevirapine and zidovudine drugs, the drug regulator's website showed.
Cipla sells the combination drug under the brand name 'Duovir N' outside the United States.
The company plans to use a different brand name in the U.S. for this drug, S. Radhakrishnan, a director on Cipla board told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
TEL AVIV Israel's BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics is seeking early approval in Canada for its adult stem cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neuro-degenerative disease, even before it completes late-stage clinical trials.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.