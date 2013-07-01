LAS VEGAS A performer died after an accident during a Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, authorities and the company said on Sunday.

Sarah Guillot Guyard, 31, a member of the cast of the "KA" show at the MGM Grand hotel and casino, was pronounced dead shortly before midnight on Saturday, the Clark County Coroner's office said. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Guyard, who performed as "Sassoon" in the show, which involves aerial acrobatics, had been part of the cast of "KA" since 2006, Cirque du Soleil said in a statement.

"I am heartbroken. I wish to extend my sincerest sympathies to the family," Cirque du Soleil Founder, Guy Laliberte, said in a statement.

"We are reminded, with great humility and respect, how extraordinary our artists are each and every night. Our focus now is to support each other as a family," he added.

Cirque du Soleil gave no further details about Guyard's death, which it described as "accidental." The company said performances of "KA" were canceled until further notice.

It was the first death of a performer during a show in Cirque du Soleil's 29-year history, a spokesman said.

