Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O), a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for its audio chips from the iPhone and iPad maker.
Cirrus gets three-quarters of its revenue from Apple, which on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates on its iPhone sales in the quarter ended March.
Cirrus's net income fell to $12.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 29 from $26.4 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Cirrus earned 41 cents per share.
Revenue fell 27.6 percent to $149.7 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 32 cents per share on revenue of $143 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.