Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O), which makes audio chips for Apple Inc (AAPL.O), forecast much better-than-expected revenue for the current holiday quarter in anticipation of strong iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales.

The company's shares rose as much as 6.4 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Cirrus, which gets about three quarters of its revenue from Apple, forecast third-quarter revenue of $265 million to $285 million, much higher than the average analyst estimate of $216.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A record 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus phones were sold in the first weekend the larger-screen models went on sale, helping to push Apple's total smartphone sales to 39.27 million in the September quarter - more than many on Wall Street had expected.

Last week, Apple projected stronger-than-expected revenue of $63.5 billion to $66.5 billion in its holiday quarter.

Cirrus said its revenue rose 10.2 percent to $210.2 million for the second quarter ended Sept. 27.

Net income fell to $852,000, or 1 cent per share, from $33.4 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, due mainly to costs related to its acquisition of audio gear maker Wolfson Microelectronics Plc WLFMF.PK.

Excluding items, Cirrus earned 68 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share on revenue of $187.52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton)