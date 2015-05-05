GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc is set to launch a converged cable access platform, enabling cable operators offer download speeds of one gigabit a second or more.
Cisco's new cBR-8 system, to be unveiled on Tuesday, comes at a time when its rivals such as Arris Group Inc and Casa Systems Inc have started a new class of equipment that can deliver both video programing and broadband access to subscribers.
The new system will "enable cable operators to achieve savings that could exceed 40 percent of capital and operating expenses over five years," Cisco said in a statement.
The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1KIlA2f)
Google Inc has been offering download speeds of one gigabit a second or more in some U.S. cities through fiberoptic networks.
By comparison, most U.S. cable users get peak speeds of less than 50 megabits, though services offering rates of up to 150 megabits are available in some areas, according to the Journal.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker abruptly left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after admitting that a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options.
JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.