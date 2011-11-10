Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) trotted out results that beat Wall Street's expectations, signaling that efforts to revive growth are beginning to pay off.

Commentary:

BRIAN WHITE, ANALYST, TICONDEROGA SECURITIES

"Overall, the print looks clean with margin and operating profit upside relative to our estimates that are above the Street.

"This report reflects solid execution by the company in a very challenging market environment."

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC

"We weren't expecting fireworks for this quarter. It hit my numbers, I was at 42 cents. I knew the company would control costs efficiently and there's a little bit of revenue upside.

"What we still need is the guidance and we only hear that later on the conference call.

"Total revenues were up close to 5 percent and that's a positive. These results are right in line with 'new' Cisco."