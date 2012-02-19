Shares in CIT Group Inc (CIT.N), which have fallen 7 percent in the past year to $41.33, look likely to rebound to $47 as earnings rise, Barron's financial newspaper reported on Sunday.

CIT, a New York-based lender to small- and mid-sized businesses which went through bankruptcy in 2009, could see its shares be worth more in a takeover, Barron's said in its February 20 edition.

Some analysts expect the stock to rise in the next 12 months as funding costs continue to fall, earnings rise and a stronger economy affords more opportunities for growth, Barron's said.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, Editing by Gary Crosse)