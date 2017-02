CIT Group Inc, (CIT.N) the business lender led by Wall Street executive John A. Thain, said it lost money in the third-quarter as it recorded additional costs for restructuring debt left from its bankruptcy in 2009.

The company said Tuesday it lost $16 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or 58 cents a year earlier.

