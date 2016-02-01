Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Activist hedge fund Hudson Executive Capital LP wants CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) to break up, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hedge fund, which disclosed a 0.5 percent stake in CIT, thinks the best strategy for the commercial lender would be to sell off its various pieces given its recent underperformance, the Journal said. Hudson Executive, started last year by former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co dealmakers Douglas Braunstein and James Woolery, reported its stake in a regulatory filing on Monday.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.