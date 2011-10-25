CIT Group Inc, (CIT.N) the business lender led by Wall Street executive John A. Thain, posted a loss in the third-quarter as it recorded additional costs for restructuring debt left from its bankruptcy in 2009.

The company's loss was $16 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or 58 cents a year earlier.

The company said on Tuesday it funded $1.9 billion in new loans and leases in the quarter, an increase of 8 percent compared with the second quarter. Despite the new business, earning assets at the end of the quarter slipped to $33.4 billion at the end of September from $34 billion three months earlier as borrowers repaid existing loans.

Analysts, on average, had estimated the company would report a loss 24 cents per share, but it was not clear immediately if the results were comparable.

Estimates for CIT's results are complicated by so-called, and sometimes volatile, "fresh start" accounting adjustments, which stem from its bankruptcy, as well as by one-time costs the company pays for reworking its debt.

Excluding the accounting adjustments and early payment fees, the company said its lending margin, or the difference between its cost of funds and its yield from assets was 1.60 percent, up from 1.45 percent in the second quarter and up from 0.95 percent a year earlier. The company's target for the margin is 3 percent to 4 percent.

The latest results reflected costs of $169 million for debt repayments and benefits of $95 million from fresh start accounting adjustments, which stem from the reset of CIT assets and liabilities values when it came out of bankruptcy in December 2009.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)