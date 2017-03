CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss from the year earlier as the small-business lender cut its spending on the servicing of long-term debt.

Net income was $162.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $427 million, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)