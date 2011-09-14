CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) will begin taking bank deposits over the Internet within the "next month or two," Chief Executive John Thain said on Wednesday.

Thain, speaking at a Barclays Capital conference in New York, said he and other employees of the lender to small- and medium-sized businesses have made deposits to test the system.

The deposits are part of Thain's drive to replace CIT's sometimes unreliable wholesale financing with cheaper and more stable sources of funds, such as deposits to its bank subsidiary.

Thain, the last chief executive of Merrill Lynch before it was sold to Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), was hired in February 2010 to turn CIT around. Despite receiving government funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the company collapsed into bankruptcy in 2009 after buying subprime mortgage securities.

Earlier this year, Thain won releases for the bank from certain restrictions regulators imposed during the collapse.

Thain said on Wednesday he expects by year-end to fulfill other obligations the holding company has to the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

He said as a practical matter, CIT can raise the bank deposits it needs over the Internet, through deposit brokers, and from its business clients. But he said the company will probably acquire some bank branch buildings at some point because regulators prefer that banks have a physical presence.

CIT also announced it will redeem the last $460 million of one series of notes left from its bankruptcy. The company has repaid or refinanced nearly $15 billion of expensive debt since emerging from bankruptcy in December 2009.

CIT shares rose 2.4 percent to $33.49 on Wednesday. This year, the stock has fallen nearly 30 percent as hedge funds, including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital, sold their holdings.

In August, Thain made his first-ever market purchases of CIT stock, paying $1.19 million for 40,000 shares, an average price of $29.74 a share.

