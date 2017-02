ISTANBUL Citigroup is evaluating options for the sale of its retail banking business in Turkey and will focus on corporate and commercial banking in the country going forward, its Turkish unit said on Wednesday.

"As part of its global strategy ... Citi has started to evaluate options for the sale of its retail banking operations in Turkey," Citigroup Turkey said in a statement.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)