Citigroup Inc reported lower fourth-quarter profit while Wells Fargo & Co. said profit rose. Both big banks said their quarters were helped by declining bad loan costs.

Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported net income of $1.2 billion, or 38 cents a share, down from $1.3 billion, or 43 cents a share a year earlier.

Wells, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, said net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.9 billion, or 73 cents per share, compared to $3.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Below are comments from analysts and investors:

BRUCE FOERSTER, PRESIDENT SOUTH BEACH CAPITAL MARKETS, MIAMI: Vikram Pandit ought to get out in front of Glass-Steagall and spin off the investment bank. Commercial banking isn't as complicated. A spinoff would create a lot more value and allow the big retail and C&I loan business to flourish. I think he's cleaning it up big time. Citi is a long-term bet, but a very good bet.

Wells Fargo is carrying the burden of Wachovia and World Savings on mortgages, but it has an incredible retail brokerage franchise. They beat, and I'd like to see the Fed let them up the dividend increase.