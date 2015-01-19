TOKYO Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are hammering out final details to jointly invest about 1 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in China's Citic Group, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Itochu and CP Group plan to contribute evenly to the investment in the Chinese conglomerate, together taking a roughly 20 percent stake, the Japanese newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

An Itochu spokesman said the company was checking the report.

In December, a person familiar with the matter had told Reuters that CITIC Ltd (0267.HK) was in early talks with companies including Itochu and CP Group about a large share placement.

