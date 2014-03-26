China's Citic Pacific Ltd (0267.HK) is planning to acquire assets from its state-owned parent Citic Group Corp CITIC.UL, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The deal could be valued at about $40 billion and Citic Pacific plans to sell shares as part of the proposed transaction, Bloomberg said. (link.reuters.com/cet87v)

Citic Pacific shares were suspended from trading on March 24, pending an announcement.

Citic Pacific could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

