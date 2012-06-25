SHANGHAI CITIC Heavy Industries Co will raise 3.2 billion yuan ($502.7 million) after pricing its Shanghai initial public offering at modest valuations, as the government clamped down on excessive price betting to bolster local investor confidence.

The listing, China's biggest IPO this year, is the first after the stock market regulator introduced measures last month to curb IPO speculation that has been a major source of losses for many of the country's 72 million retail investors.

Regaining investor confidence would be key if China is to build up stable markets that can fund world-class companies and generate reliable returns for its rising ranks of retirees.

CITIC Heavy, controlled by state conglomerate CITIC Ltd, would sell 685 million shares at 4.67 yuan apiece, pricing the IPO at 16.2 times historical earnings, according to an exchange filing. That was under an average price/earning ratio of 20 times for its listed rivals.

The company would start taking subscriptions from investors from Tuesday, the filing said.

CITIC Heavy had planned to raise 6 billion yuan, but later slashed its fundraising target by a third due to market sluggishness. China's main stock index .SSEC has been flat this year after last year's drop.

Still, the IPO would be China's biggest so far this year, although it is smaller than the 5 billion yuan Shanghai offering in February by China Communications Construction (601800.SS)(1800.HK), which was already listed in Hong Kong.

CITIC Heavy, which competes with bigger, rivals including China First Heavy Industries (601106.SS) and Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co, plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund expansion.

FRAGMENTED MARKET

The company, based in central Henan province, is currently the country's fourth-largest heavy machinery maker with a 3.97 share of a fragmented market crowded with nearly 5,000 players.

CITIC Heavy, whose clients include global mining giants Vale (VALE5.SA) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) as well as Chinese energy firms such as China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK) (601088.SS), posted a 27 percent gain in net profit last year on the back of government support for infrastructure developments.

The company warned in its draft prospectus, however, that a slowing economy and possible government curbs on fixed asset investment may hurt its growth.

Zhong De Securities Co, the Chinese joint venture of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), and CITIC Securities (600030.SS) (6030.HK) were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

China is keen to create a more professional image for its stock markets, where "rat traders" and "black mouths" routinely make headlines with insider trading scandals and pump-and-dump schemes.

Excessive volatility in newly-listed shares is a major concern. Of nearly 600 stocks that debuted over the past two years or so in Shenzhen, the Shanghai market's smaller southern cousin, more than 85 percent now trade below their debut prices.

Among the new rules introduced last month, if a company's IPO is priced more than 25 percent higher than the average price/earnings ratio of its industry peers, the company must publish a statement disclosing potential risks.

And if the company fails to meet its profit forecasts, the stock regulator will seek an explanation from senior management and mete out punishment if necessary.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kazunori Takada and John Ruwitch; Editing by Ryan Woo and Ron Popeski)