HONG KONG Citic Securities Co Ltd (600030.SS), China's largest publicly traded brokerage, signed up seven cornerstone investors for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The group consisted of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd TEM.UL, the Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BTG.UL and U.S. based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM.N), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed (WDR.N) committing the biggest chunk with $300 million.

Citic Securities declined to comment on details of its planned listing.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)