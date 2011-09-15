HONG KONG Citic Securities Co Ltd (600030.SS), China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise up to $1.94 billion with a Hong Kong share offering to fund expansion in international markets, IFR reported on Friday.

The company is offering 995.3 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, putting the total deal size as high as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion), said IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.

The price range is equivalent to a discount of 13.3 percent to a premium of 2.6 percent to the reference price of 12.16 yuan for Citic Securities' Shanghai-listed A-shares.

The company will start an investor roadshow for the deal on Friday, with pricing set for September 28.

Citic Securities has enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover the deal, four sources said on Thursday.

Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd TEM.UL, Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BTG.UL and U.S.-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM.N) were among the cornerstone investors.

U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed (WDR.N) committed the biggest chunk of $300 million.

Anchor investors, who unlike cornerstones don't have to keep their stakes for a fixed amount of time and also get no fixed allocations, placed orders covering the remainder of the deal, said the four sources, who couldn't be named because details of the deal weren't yet public.

($1 = 7.791 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Fiona Lau, Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ed Lane and Jonathan Hopfner)