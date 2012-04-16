Citigroup Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit on Monday as the bank worked to contain expenses in the face of volatile capital markets and the need to finish overhauling its business portfolio after the financial crisis.

COMMENTARY:

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO OF HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL:

"I think the way to look at Citigroup is that there has been a rebound in the capital markets business. That certainly bodes well for the rest of the year. We think the second quarter will be better than the first quarter in that regard."

JEFF SICA, PRESIDENT, SICA WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY:

"The quarterly results are disappointing. The earnings per share trailed estimates, the revenue and cost-cutting aren't there. They're disappointing."

JOE TERRIL, PRESIDENT OF TERRIL & CO:

"Revenues were not up to expectations and expenses were a little bit higher than what I anticipated. With what they've released out of loan reserves, it was surprising they couldn't' do better than 95 cents. But we'll have to see what Pandit has to say."

(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas and Lauren LaCapra in New York)