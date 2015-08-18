A green traffic light is pictured in front of a sign board of a Citibank branch in Hanoi, Vietnam July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Citigroup Inc (C.N) is selling its alternative investor services business to financial technology provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC.O) for $425 million, subject to adjustments.

The business, which has about 1,500 employees, includes hedge fund and private equity fund services, SS&C said on Tuesday.

Citi, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, has been hiving off non-core assets to focus on wealthier clients.

Financial terms of the transaction are not material to the bank, Citi said in a separate statement.

