Citigroup Inc said on Thursday its board elected Renee James and Ellen Costello as independent directors, effective Jan. 15.

James is the president of Intel Corp, and in 2013, U.S. President Barack Obama appointed her as a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

James also serves on public boards of Sabre Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Oracle Corp.

Ellen Costello was the chief executive officer of BMO Financial Corp and currently serves on the public board of DH Corp.

