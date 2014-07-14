WASHINGTON U.S. Associate Attorney General Tony West said on Monday that the American public can expect to hear more from the Justice Department's residential mortgage-backed securities working group in the "very near future."

West made the comment during a news conference in which authorities announced a $7 billion settlement against Citigroup Inc to settle charges the bank sold shoddy mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha, writing by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Doina Chiacu)