Marriott to add up to 300,000 rooms by 2019
Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1 hotel chain's investor day.
Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Monday that bond trading revenue would be weaker in the first quarter because of economic uncertainty.
The third-largest U.S. bank expected markets revenues to be down in the "high mid-teens" in percentage terms from the first quarter of 2013, finance chief John Gerspach said at an investor conference in Orlando, Florida.
Equities trading revenue was "more resilient so far," but fixed-income represents around 80 percent of Citigroup's markets revenue on average, Gerspach said. The first quarter is traditionally the strongest for banks' bond trading divisions.
Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on February 25 that the bank's markets revenues since the start of the year were down 15 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
Additionally, Gerspach said Citigroup's investment banking revenues were on pace to fall from the fourth quarter of 2013.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Grant McCool)
Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1 hotel chain's investor day.
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
NEW YORK FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, as it dealt with a jump in fuel prices and falling profit margins, especially at its U.S. ground delivery service where the package delivery company is expanding its network to handle rising ecommerce demand.