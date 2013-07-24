Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O), known for its online meeting tool GoToMeeting, reported higher quarterly revenue as it sold more product licenses, sending its shares up 9 percent in post-market trading.

Revenue rose 18.7 percent to $730.4 million.

Net income fell to $64.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $92 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.

Citrix shares closed at $67.49 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

