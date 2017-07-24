FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Swiss asset manager Partners Group to buy Civica for $1.3 billion
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss asset manager Partners Group to buy Civica for $1.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy Civica from OMERS Private Equity in a deal valuing the U.K.-based software firm at around 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), the companies said on Monday.

OMERS Private Equity, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS, acquired Civica in 2013 from 3i for 390 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sky News reported on July 13 that Japan's NEC was interested in buying Civica for 900 million pounds. Other possible buyers included private equity firms BC Partners and Berkshire Partners, as well as Partners Group.

OMERS hired Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale of Civica Group in November 2016.

Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.