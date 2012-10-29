SEOUL/HONG KONG Cable television operator CJ Hellovision Co Ltd raised about $267 million in South Korea's largest IPO in almost 18 months on Monday as the country gears up for a series of large offerings next year.

South Korea's largest cable television company priced the IPO at 16,000 won per share, after marketing the offer in a 14,000-19,000 won range, according to a regulatory filing. It sold 18.3 million shares, slightly below the 18.9 million originally planned.

It has been a sluggish year for IPOs in South Korea, with companies raising just $560 million so far in 2012, excluding the CJ Hellovision deal, compared with $2.3 billion last year.

But the country is bracing for several large IPOs in coming months including an up to $2.5 billion offer from state-owned KDB Financial Group. In another planned IPO, SK Lubricants is looking to raise as much as $1.3 billion.

CJ Hellovision's deal is set to be South Korea's biggest IPO since Korea Aerospace's $524 million listing in June 2011, with a third of the proceeds earmarked for mergers and acquisitions, CEO Byun Dong-shik told reporters last week.

At the offer price, CJ Hellovision was valued at 11.3 times its forecast earnings for 2013, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

CJ Hellovision had revenues of 606 billion Korean won ($551.81 million) in 2011, up from 525 billion won in 2010. It reported a net profit of 49 billion won in the first half of 2012, down slightly from 51 billion won during the same period in 2011.

The company plans to use a third of the proceeds for new business investments and the remaining third will be used to pay back high-interest debt among its roughly 400 billion debt pool, Dong-shik told reporters.

CJ Hellovision is the second cable TV operator to go public this month in the region after Astro Malaysia Holdings raised $1.5 billion in an IPO.

Astro's shares are down 7.3 percent since it started trading on October 19, ending a strong run for IPO debuts in the Southeast Asian nation.

Some analysts have blamed Astro's disappointing start to its high valuation, with the stock trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6 which is nearly double that of its industry peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CJ Hellovision is controlled by South Korean conglomerate CJ Corp through its CJ O Shopping unit. The shares will debut on November 9.

JPMorgan was global coordinator for the offer, with Daewoo Securities and HI Securities also acting as bookrunners.

($1 = 1096.9500 Korean won)

(Additional reporting and writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Matt Driskill)