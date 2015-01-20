HONG KONG Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI), backed by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, plans to raise up to $521 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund its investment in Britain's Eversholt Rail, IFR reported late on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company is offering 69 million shares in an indicative range of HK$56.60 to HK$58.60 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 6.75 percent to Tuesday's close of HK$60.70, the terms showed. That would put the total share sale at up to HK$4.04 billion ($521 million).

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners for the deal, IFR said.

CKI on Tuesday agreed to buy Eversholt for 2.5 billion pounds from a group of investors including UK private equity fund 3i Infrastructure Plc.

CKI didn't immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment from Reuters after business hours.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Urquhart)