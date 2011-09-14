Slower sales growth in Europe and China weighed on filtration products maker Clarcor Inc (CLC.N) as it posted weak quarterly results and stuck to its market-trailing forecast for the year, sending its shares down 7 percent after the bell.

For the third quarter, net income was $32.1 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $28.3 million, or 55 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $284.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 66 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $295.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year, it expects earnings of $4.25-$2.40 a share, compared with estimates of $2.42.

Shares of the Franklin, Tennessee-based company fell 7 percent to $42.76 in trading after the bell . They closed at $45.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)