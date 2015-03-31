ZURICH Swiss chemicals firm Clariant CLN.VX is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.

"It's my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale," Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.

Germany's Evonik (EVKn.DE) has been evaluating Clariant and other specialty chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.

(Reporting By Paul Arnold in Basel, writing by Alice Baghdjian)