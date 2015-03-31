Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
ZURICH Swiss chemicals firm Clariant CLN.VX is not for sale and its prospects are better if it remains independent, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"It's my firm conviction that Clariant is not for sale," Chairman Rudolf Wehrli said at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland.
Germany's Evonik (EVKn.DE) has been evaluating Clariant and other specialty chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told Reuters last week.
(Reporting By Paul Arnold in Basel, writing by Alice Baghdjian)
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said on Friday.