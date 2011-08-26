The Oscar (R) won by Clark Gable for his role in 'Gone With The Wind' went on display with a photograph of Gable as the 'Meet The Oscars' exhibition opened to the public in Hollywood, California February 10, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Clark Gable's grandson pleaded not guilty on Friday to three counts of pointing a laser light at a police helicopter in July, momentarily blinding two officers.

Clark James Gable, 22, is accused of shining the green laser on a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter that was patrolling in the sky above a Hollywood event on July 28, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

The officers in the helicopter determined that the laser beam had come from a small red car, and police on the ground stopped the vehicle and arrested Gable, who was a passenger.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against the driver, Maximilian Anderson, citing insufficient evidence that the 23-year-old knew the laser was being pointed at the helicopter.

Free on $250,000 bail, Gable is due back in court on September 8, when a hearing will be scheduled to determine if there is enough evidence to require that he stand trial.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

Clark Gable was an Oscar-winning actor best known for his role in 1939 classic film "Gone with the Wind." He died in 1960.

