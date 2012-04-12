LOS ANGELES Authorities on Thursday were investigating the death of the girlfriend of Clark Gable's son after she was found dead one day earlier in the Malibu, California home the couple shared.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office said no foul play was suspected in the death Christiane Candice Lange, 41.

Officials said John Clark Gable, the son of the "Gone With the Wind" screen legend Clark Gable, was unable to rouse Lange after she had complained of feeling unwell the night before and going to sleep. According to her website, Lange worked as a make-up artist and hair extension specialist.

An autopsy will be carried out but coroner's officials said she may have died of natural causes or from prescription drugs. Police are also investigating.

John Clark Gable, is the only son of the film star, and he was born to Gable's fifth wife, Kay Williams, shortly after the actor's death in 1960.

Gable, an off-road car racer, had some small acting roles in the 1990s but keeps a low-profile in Hollywood.

