Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
STOCKHOLM Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson (CLASb.ST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings above expectations on Tuesday, while November sales were roughly in line with forecast.
Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its operating profit was 151 million Swedish crowns ($20.0 million), beating expectations for 142 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
November sales rose by 6.3 percent to 746 million crowns, which was slightly lower than the 6.6 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.