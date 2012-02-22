Cisco profit beats on strong demand for security products
Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N) posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by recent acquisitions and higher activity in its landfill business, and the waste-management company raised its full-year revenue forecast.
The company now expects 2012 revenue of $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion, up from its prior estimate of $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2012 revenue of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
October-December net income for the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company was $38.2 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with $23.3 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $546 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 48 cents a share, on revenue of $506.1 million.
Clean Harbors shares, which have gained about 40 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at $65.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
