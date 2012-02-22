Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N) posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by recent acquisitions and higher activity in its landfill business, and the waste-management company raised its full-year revenue forecast.

The company now expects 2012 revenue of $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion, up from its prior estimate of $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion.

Analysts were expecting 2012 revenue of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December net income for the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company was $38.2 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with $23.3 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $546 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 48 cents a share, on revenue of $506.1 million.

Clean Harbors shares, which have gained about 40 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at $65.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee and Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)