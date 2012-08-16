Turnover at the U.S. cleantech industry has risen over the past year as a rough economy and weak demand led to losses at many companies. Following are some top-level exits at cleantech companies:

Aug 7 - Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc says Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Kumar will leave later this year.

May 22 - LED maker Cree Inc names its corporate controller, Michael McDevitt, as interim CFO after John Kurtzweil resigns to join network equipment maker Extreme Networks Inc.

May 16 - Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc says Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy resigns to rejoin industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc.

May 9 - Solar power systems maker Westinghouse Solar Inc removes Chief Executive Barry Cinnamon and appoints an interim CEO, after Australia's CBD Energy struck a deal to buy the company.

March 28 - Biofuel company Amyris Inc names Steven Mills CFO, replacing Jeryl Hilleman, whose departure was announced in August 2011.

March 21 - Solar panel maker SunPower Corp names company insider Charles Boynton as chief financial officer. He takes over from Dennis Arriola, whose departure was announced in November as part of a reorganization.

Oct 25, 2011 - Solar panel maker First Solar Inc's board ousts CEO Rob Gillette, replacing him on an interim basis with Chairman Mike Ahearn.

July 25, 2011 - Canadian Solar Inc's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Chen quits. Independent director Michael Potter named replacement.

July 13, 2011 - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Anthea Chung resigns.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)