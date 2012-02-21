Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO.N) posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on a fall in revenue from poster and mall displays in the Americas.

Net income at the world's second largest outdoor advertiser rose to $23 million, or 6 cents per share, from $4.2 million, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $816 million from $793 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, on revenue of $816.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards and street furniture displays, closed at $12.62 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

