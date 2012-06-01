Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK Crest Financial Ltd said on Friday it has taken a 5.9 percent stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp CLWR.O, and hoped to discuss additions to the company's board.
The stake would make Crest, a Houston, Texas-based entity, one of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire, according to Reuters data. Crest reported the stake in a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In the filing, Crest said it believes that Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel (S.N), is undervalued at current levels. Clearwire shares closed down 5 cents or 4 percent at $1.55 on Nasdaq.
Crest said it wants to have discussions with Clearwire about its strategy and would also discuss the possibility of Crest nominating directors to the Clearwire board. But it said that no agreements had been made with the company so far.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.