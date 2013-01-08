HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Crest Financial, the second-largest shareholder in Clearwire Corp, on Tuesday said it was looking forward to learning more details of an unsolicited bid for the company by Dish Network Corp.
In a statement, Crest also said the Dish bid proved Sprint Nextel Corp's existing offer for Clearwire was inadequate.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.