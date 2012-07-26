NEW YORK Clearwire Corp CLWR.O on Thursday posted customer losses for the second quarter, but said it may report a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and higher-than-expected revenue for 2012.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel (S.N), reported a net loss of 8,000 retail customers and a net loss of 34,000 wholesale customers in the quarter.

Clearwire has pulled back from promoting its retail service to focus more on its wholesale business, for which Sprint is its customer.

"It looks pretty ugly at first blush," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher King. "They lost subscribers. That's not a good thing. They need to grow the business."

Clearwire said it expects a 2012 adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $175 million to $225 million, compared with its previous forecast for a loss in a range of $250 million to $350 million.

It also raised its revenue target range for the year to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion from its previous expectation for $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

For the second quarter its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization narrowed to $34.4 million from a loss of $79.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $316.9 million from $322.6 million and compared with analyst expectations for $320.83, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Clearwire shares were little changed in late trade after closing up 12 percent at $1.01 on Nasdaq. The shares have fallen about 60 percent since late March as investors have fled to more established telecommunications providers.

