NEW YORK Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp CLWR.O said on Thursday that it will slash its capital spending target for 2012 by more than half because it is slowing down its network upgrade for high-speed wireless services to conserve money.

Clearwire, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel (S.N), said Softbank Corp's (9984.T) plan to pay $20 billion for a 70 percent stake in Sprint is good news for Clearwire, which also counts Sprint as its biggest customer.

Many analysts expect that Sprint will use the Softbank investment to buy the remainder of Clearwire. Sprint has declined to give details on its plans for the money.

Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe said Clearwire's comments showed some optimism regarding its importance to Sprint's Japanese investor. He was happy to see that "they're going to spend less," but noted that investors are more focused on its improved prospects for funding.

"The Clearwire story all revolves around Softbank now," Roe said.

Clearwire said it will have 2,000 cell sites upgraded for high-speed wireless services based on Long Term Evolution (LTE) by the end of June 2013 and expects to start receiving Sprint prepayment installments for its use of the service then.

It said the decline in spending is "primarily due to the company's decision to defer a portion of its LTE build in order to better align capex with the expected receipt of LTE revenues."

Clearwire cut its target for 2012 capital spending to a range for $125 million to $175 million from its previous budget of $350 million to $400 million.

It also narrowed its forecast for an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a range of $150 million to $200 million, compared with its previous target for a loss of $175 million to $225 million.

Clearwire's third-quarter loss widened to $213.8 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $84.8 million, or 54 cents per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. Revenue fell to $313.9 million from $332.2 million.

