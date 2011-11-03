NEW YORK Shares in Clearwire Corp CLWR.O fell more than 10 percent on Thursday after the company was unable to provide clarity on its prospects for raising new financing during its quarterly conference call.

Clearwire, which is seeking to raise almost $1 billion in financing, saw its shares fall 22 cents to $1.82 on Nasdaq after it retracted its forecast for turning a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first quarter during its earnings conference.

It said the uncertainty was due to pricing changes and the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone launch at Sprint Nextel (S.N), its majority shareholder and biggest customer.

"That will likely add to share price volatility," said Citi analyst Michael Rollins in a research note.

Clearwire posted a narrower quarterly loss Wednesday night and said it has enough cash to fund the company for another 12 months. But investors were still worried about its prospects for raising funding and about the future of its relationship with Sprint, with which it has had a difficult past.

The chief executive of Clearwire said that the companies are negotiating about funding and extending their network agreements beyond 2012 and to include LTE, a new technology they both want to adopt. But he noted that the pair are "not together" in their discussions as they have different goals.

"Clearwire faces a risk of financial distress and/or bankruptcy, in our view, if it is unable to raise additional capital, unable to reach an agreement to provide LTE service to Sprint or others, or burns cash at a faster rate," said Rollins.

Another analyst, Michael Nelson from Mizuho cited "limited visibility regarding the timing of a capital raise" even though he kept his buy rating on the stock as he believes it will eventually reach a wholesale agreement with sprint.

"Additionally, we believe a deal with Sprint would increase the probability that Clearwire could secure additional funding as we believe Clearwire is actively talking to other carriers," Nelson said.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew)