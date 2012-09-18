Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N has put a process in motion to sell its stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp CLWR.O, according to a regulatory filing.
The move, announced in a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, follows the cable company's agreement to sell spectrum to Clearwater's biggest rival, Verizon Wireless. That deal was recently approved by U.S. regulators.
Time Warner, which previously depended on Clearwire as its wireless wholesale partner, has also forged a wireless service agreement with Verizon Wireless under which it will sell wireless services using the Verizon Wireless network.
Time Warner was not immediately available for comment on Monday. A Clearwire spokesman said that Time Warner's roughly 46 million shares represent a 7.8 percent economic interest and just over 3 percent of the voting shares in Clearwire.
Clearwire, whose biggest shareholder is Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), said recently that it has enough funding to last it another year.
Clearwire shares fell 5 percent on Monday on the Nasdaq to close at $1.54, their lowest in nearly two weeks.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.