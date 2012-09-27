Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N has begun a sale of its stake in Clearwire Corp CLWR.O, the wireless service provider said on Thursday.
Clearwire, which is majority owned by Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), said that Time Warner is selling 46.4 million shares or 7.8 million of the company's total outstanding Class A common stock.
Time Warner said earlier this month that it would sell its stake in Clearwire.
Clearwire shares fell to $1.44 in late trading after closing at $1.48 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew. Editing by Andre Grenon)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.