NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Clevver Media said Friday it is the first of YouTube's partners to launch a new original channel, ClevverTeVe, as part of the YouTube's premium content push.

YouTube announced October 28 it was launching 100 new channels produced by a series of high-profile content partners like Jay-Z and Amy Poehler.

ClevverTeve, an entertainment news channel geared toward a Spanish-language audience, is the first new one to go live.

Clevver, which already has channels such as ClevverTV, ClevverMovies, ClevverMusic and ClevverGames, is one of the leading YouTube partners, as its channels draw more than 60 million views a month.

"The YouTube original channels initiative will also enable us to expand our international reach," Clevver co-founder Jorge Maldonado said. "Our new ClevverTeVe channel is designed to tap into the rapidly growing Latino market, hungry for high quality and up-to-date entertainment news content."

In addition to ClevverTeve, the company will launch ClevverNews and ClevverStyle this winter.

"Since launching Clevver Media on YouTube in 2008, we have significantly grown with the platform so it is very gratifying to be part of the new original channels initiative," said Michael Palmer, co-founder of Clevver Media. "We are taking advantage of the YouTube initiative to broaden our audience reach with channels targeting new demographics for Clevver Media."