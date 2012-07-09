Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies CKSW.O, which makes workforce management software, forecast quarterly results that fell well below market expectations.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast revenue is up 9 percent from a year earlier. ClickSoftware shares closed at $8.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

