H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies CKSW.O, which makes workforce management software, forecast quarterly results that fell well below market expectations.
The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast revenue is up 9 percent from a year earlier. ClickSoftware shares closed at $8.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.